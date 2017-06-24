TOP STORIES
Gabzy Ft Boj—Coco ( Produced By Melvitto)
Gabzy releases a sultry, melodious song celebrating all brown skin women. "Skin like chocolate I call her COCO", as he sings in his baritone voice over the smooth instrumentals of super producer Melvitto. BOJ lends him a verse in his signature scruffy tone, elaborating more about his love for his " Lupita Nyongo's "
Accompanied by the visuals, Gabzy celebrates the beauty in woman of all shades of Melanin. As the 20 year old gets ready to release his EP, he intends to release more singles in the coming weeks.
Enjoy and share!
Watch on VEVO:
Listen on Soundcloud
https://soundcloud.com/user-363587826/gabzy-coco
Follow Gabzy
Instagram: @itsgabzy
Twitter :@itsgabzy
Snapchat: Gabzymalone
