Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
New: Pablo Vicky-D - Raba + Criminal
Nigerian singer/songwriter, Pablo Vicky-D throws 'a double-edged sword'. The High Hope Genius Records artist, has released two songs together with videos to spice up our playlist.
'CRIMINAL' as the first song is titled talks about how his heart has been stolen by his dear one. Blinded by love, he does not give a listening ear to on-lookers who don't agree with their love story. The tune has a soft melody with some African drums where Pablo spices it up with his Nigerian accent making the song more appealing to the ear.
Going on to flaunt his wealth, the second tune titled, 'RABA' is more of an Afrobeat song. One will witness the versatility of Pablo Vicky-D as he switches to a more groovy side.
We are yet to ask what 'Raba' means but until then, enjoy the club banger.
Watch, enjoy and share.
