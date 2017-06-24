modernghana logo

Listen Up - Humble Prophet - Pam No (Prod By Nakay)

Bossu Kule || GHJoy
49 minutes ago | Music News

We need to believe that, in all our endeavors, we need God first, and that is what Humble Prophet is preaching to us in this new song.

He calls this one Pam No, which was mixed and produced by Nakay.

In Pam No, Humble Prophet is telling the world to know how to rebuke certain challenges we face in our daily lives.

He says, in times of poverty, debt, accident,sickness, etc, we need to stand firm and command it out of our lives because we have that authority from above.

Also known as the music weaver, Humble Prophet was recently in the news for bashing Joyce Blessing and other female gospel musicians for what he calls "indecent exposure"

Listen/Download 'Pam No'
DIRECT LINK
https://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/pam-no-prod-by-nakay

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

