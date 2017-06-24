TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Listen Up - Humble Prophet - Pam No (Prod By Nakay)
We need to believe that, in all our endeavors, we need God first, and that is what Humble Prophet is preaching to us in this new song.
He calls this one Pam No, which was mixed and produced by Nakay.
In Pam No, Humble Prophet is telling the world to know how to rebuke certain challenges we face in our daily lives.
He says, in times of poverty, debt, accident,sickness, etc, we need to stand firm and command it out of our lives because we have that authority from above.
Also known as the music weaver, Humble Prophet was recently in the news for bashing Joyce Blessing and other female gospel musicians for what he calls "indecent exposure"
