Major Mahama tribute songs shameful - Cally Banks
American-based Ghanaian musician, Cally Banks is unhappy with tribute songs recorded for the dead.
The musician said instead of using their songs to bring about social change, some Ghanaian musicians wait for tragedies to strike to compose songs which might not have any direct impact on the society.
Several musicians, including Shatta Wale, Nero X and EL took advantage of the murder of senior military officer, Major Maxwell Adam Mahama to record tribute songs.
The military officer was lynched at Denkyira-Boase in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region, after he was allegedly mistaken for an armed robber.
Cally Banks in an interview with DJ Sirray on Atoobu FM, argued, it’s totally 'absurd' for musicians to wait for tragedies in order to compose songs.
“Why wouldn’t our musicians who did the tribute songs [record] songs on Galamsey, Ebola and Sanitation but they are all [recording] songs for the departed Major Mahama?” he quizzed.
“No! We must respect the dead and not take advantage of [the departed] ... it’s a big shame to compose a song for the late Major who was murdered in cold blood,” Cally Banks angrily opined.
Cally Banks, who has currently come out with his song ‘Kpaa Nad’. also noted songs such as ‘Kwojokwojo’, ‘Saabi’, ‘Suban Bone’ and ‘Atiadonko’, featuring Kunta Kinte and Yaa Pono.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
