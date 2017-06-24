TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Music: Buffalo SoulJah - Born Again Ep
The King of African Dancehall Buffalo Souljah set's of on a new level in his career with the rebirth of himself in his latest project titled "Born Again."
The EP consists of 11 tracks Executively Produced by Buffalo Souljah himself to show off how with ease he jumps across genres from Reggae Dancehall to Trap, Pop and Afropop.
The Project features Dynamic Industry Artists such as Ab Crazy, Yung Swiss, Queen Vee, DJ Cosmo Zambia, FrankCasino, Nadia Nakai and Gemini Major and from Zimbabwe the King Of Zim Dancehall Winky D. Credit also goes to the producers who worked on the project his Number 1 producer gTbeats, Louis M Songz, Glo of playground productions, Ghost and Gemin Major.
Enjoy!
EP LINK: https://www.audiomack.com/album/BuffaloSouljah/born-again
