Medikal: I Don’t Listen To My Song ‘Too Rsiky’ Anymore
Rapper Medikal has confessed that he does not listen to his own track ‘too Risky’ anymore because he is simply tired of listening to it.
Speaking one on one with Sammy Forson on LifestyleCafe, the rapper who failed to win a single award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2017 despite grabbing a whooping seven (7) nominations said a whole lot of things.
When Sammy Forson asked him to name his own favourite songs, Medikal said that he doesn’t listen to ‘Too Risky’ and ‘Gimme Vibe’ anynore.
“…Unfortunately, ‘Too Risky’ and ‘Gimme Vibe’ aren’t my favourite songs anymore. I don’t listem to them anymore… Probably because I might have listened to them many times so I am tired’
“My favourite songs are on the album… I did something with Shatta Wale – Yaro and Sister Derby. Those are my favourites tracks”
Medikal became much more popular in the music scene for winning nothing a VGMA 2017.
