Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
New Release: Mr. Cruz – Rokpokpo Prod. By Cjay & XPChux
Finally, the much anticipated single, Rokpokpo, which has been trending on the social media is seen as the next big thing from Kings Music Entertainment artiste Mr. Cruz.
The song has not failed to live up to that expectation as it is already becoming the DJs’ favourite.
Rokpokpo is lovely, lively and surely the next street anthem laced on a beat with a fusion of hip-hop and highlife by ace producer XP Chux. Interestingly, this is coming after Mr. Cruz had a cover on Davido’s IF, which also was a listening delight of all those who rated as more real and mature than the foremost.
You need this tune!
You need to dance to it!
You need to feel it!
You need to download it now!
Download Link:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/234642
