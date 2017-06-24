modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

New Release: Mr. Cruz – Rokpokpo Prod. By Cjay & XPChux

Fun Code Media
1 hour ago | New Release

Finally, the much anticipated single, Rokpokpo, which has been trending on the social media is seen as the next big thing from Kings Music Entertainment artiste Mr. Cruz.

The song has not failed to live up to that expectation as it is already becoming the DJs’ favourite.

Rokpokpo is lovely, lively and surely the next street anthem laced on a beat with a fusion of hip-hop and highlife by ace producer XP Chux. Interestingly, this is coming after Mr. Cruz had a cover on Davido’s IF, which also was a listening delight of all those who rated as more real and mature than the foremost.

You need this tune!
You need to dance to it!
You need to feel it!
You need to download it now!
Download Link:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/234642

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More New Release

TOP STORIES

China Pumps $2bn Into ‘One District, One Factory’

3 hours ago

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

4 hours ago

quot-img-1The sniper of heart misses only flowers.

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line