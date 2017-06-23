TOP STORIES
Zylofon Media Label Mates Becca And Stonebwoy To Dazzle At BET EXPERIENCE
For Ghana to be seen and heard on a bigger platform like the BET awards, some representatives should make a massive appearance on some of the recognized stages in the schemes. The answer for the spotlight in our current music dispensation is in the hands and power of the newly signed Zylofon Media artistes Stonebwoy and Becca.
Though this is not the first time Stonebwoy will be on that platform, this time round he gets to share the same stage with his label mate Becca in far away USA. Known for his smooth delivery on stage which has been accepted by international platforms worldwide, Stonebwoy hopes to dazzle the BET Experience audience with the minutes he will be spending on the stage.
In a chat with the previous BET winner for the African Category (International awards) 2015, he revealed that he sees the platform as a big deal to catapult him to the next level in his music career so he is poised for action than never before. Meanwhile, Stonebwoy is hopeful that though his nomination in this year`s scheme is tight in the competition, he can still pull a surprise by winning the category that has competent guys like Tekno, Davido, Wizkid and the rest in it.
Becca who has carved a niche for herself as one of the best performers in Ghana and across Africa will not be left out of the fun as she has also been billed to perform though she is a not a nominee this year. She also told reporters how excited she is to perform on the same stage with her label mate Stonebwoy who is up highly expectant of an award.
The BET experience will have performances from other artistes like Nasty C, Tekno, Rayvanny with Ghanaian but London based DJ Abrantie and Nigeria`s DJ Spinall on the DJ decks.
The event is slated for 24th June 2017 at the Sayers Club 1645 Wilcox Ave. Gates will open at 8pm whilst performances will commence at 10pm.
