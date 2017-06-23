TOP STORIES
Zylofon Media artistes Stonebwoy, Becca to dazzle at BET Experience
Two Ghanaian artistes, who were recently signed by Zylofon Media, have been billed to perform at the 2017 BET Experience.
The two artistes, Stonebwoy and Becca, who are already in the US, will join other African artistes to perform at the event on Saturday, June 24.
For Ghana to be seen and heard on a bigger platform like the BET awards, some representatives should make a massive appearance on some of the recognised stages in the schemes.
Already, Stonebwoy is targeting a second win at the prestigious BET Awards after winning the Best International Act: Africa at the 2015 edition.
The ‘Go Higher’ hit singer will be competing with Wizkid (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Tekno (Nigeria), AKA (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa), Mr Eazi (Nigeria), and Babes Wodumo (South Africa) for the award this year.
But before the main awards on June 25, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the two Ghanaians will grace the Experience party at the Sayers Club 1645 Wilcox Ave. in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 24.
The BET experience will also feature performances from Nasty C, Tekno, Rayvanny with UK-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Abrantie and Nigeria’s DJ Spinall.
Zylofon Media said in a statement that, “the answer for the spotlight in our current music dispensation is in the hands and power of the newly signed Zylofon Media artistes Stonebwoy and Becca.”
“Though this is not the first time Stonebwoy will be on that platform, this time round he gets to share the same stage with his label mate Becca in the faraway USA,” and they are elated about the Ghanaian artistes taking on the international stage to make the country proud.
The entertainment outfit noted that “Stonebwoy is hopeful that though his nomination in this year's scheme is very competitive, he can still pull a surprise by winning the category that has equally good artiste like Tekno, Davido, Wizkid and the rest in it.”
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)
