I'm into music for the love of it, not money - Bismark the Joke
Ghanaian comedian and actor Bismark the Joke has revealed that he has recently ventured into music because it is also his passion.
According to him, he does not think about money when it comes to doing music, which he has a talent for.
Bismark the Joke nevertheless admitted that music could make him money in the future.
Speaking in an interview with [email protected] on Hitz FM, he said, “I won’t talk about the money aspect when it comes to the music because I love it that’s why I’m doing it. I’m not doing it because I want to play shows or I’m looking at money wise.”
While enjoying positive responses from his fans, the comedian explained that doing music is not easy because an artiste has to get a hit song and perform at shows to be relevant in the industry.
He further noted that he is a versatile entertainer and added that, actors can venture into music as well since it is done in the West.
Bismark, who is out with a new song, ‘Hold Me’ featuring Gasmilla, said, he feels elated when people respond positively to his music.
Listen to the new song below:
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Maame Afriyie Asare
