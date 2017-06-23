TOP STORIES
That one is standing on a pedestal don't mean that one is the tallest among men, the tallest might just be sitting down.By: Ajadrage
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Samini and Rocky Dawuni safely in Seattle for Madaraka Festival 2017
The HighGradeFamily Boss, Samini, and Ghana's Grammy Nominee, Rocky Dawuni, have safely arrived in Seattle, Washington DC in USA on Thursday, June 22 for the 4th Madaraka Concert which plays this Saturday, June 24th.
On arrival in Seattle, Samini featured on King 5 TV's "New Day" programme with a brief live set performance.
Samini and Rocky Dawuni will be playing along with other African Artistes Dynamq, Otieno Terry, Meklit Hadero, Chimurenga Renaissance, and other surprising guests and a runway fashion show all on one big stage.
For the fourth year, the Madaraka Festival returns for an incredible evening of music and purpose. This year's theme, 'African Music and Fashion,' hopes to defy stereotypes and showcase these topics in a different light through feature performances and a runway fashion show.
One Vibe Africa , the lead organizer of the Madaraka Festival, strives to create cultural and innovative programs and events to promote social welfare and economic empowerment for youth in the Manyatta slum of Kisumu, Kenya.
Samini's new song "My Own" done on the Reggae Fest Riddim produced by DJ Frass is doing very well on Ghanaian and African airwaves and social media.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Music News