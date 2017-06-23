TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Free Movie, Popcorn For Residents Of Osu
Residents within and around Osu will on Sunday, June 25 be given a special movie treat by the Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church.
The church as part of its social responsibility is organising a free movie session for residents.
The movie will be shown on a giant screen and it will come with free popcorn and juice, meant to give patrons that cinema feel. There will also be a red carpet photo session for all.
The free movie, popcorn and juice night is being spearheaded by the youth department of the church, and it is aimed at further deepening the ties between the community and the church, and to also invite the community to its mega evangelistic campaign dubbed 'Pentecost 2018'
The church is hoping to involve the community in various evangelistic meetings across the nation.
The church has on several occasions offered free medical and health screening for residents. It has also organised numerous clean-up and educational programmes just for the community, thus, the movie night is another way of connecting with the youth of the area.
Patrons of the event will not leave empty-handed, as they will be given books and Bible lessons to enhance their lives.
