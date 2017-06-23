modernghana logo

Songstress Lily M Reveals Her Greatest Accomplishment In Life

Razzonline.com
1 hour ago | General News

Ghanaian Afro pop musician and women activist Lily M has said that, making people become inspired and empowered with her music remain some of her greatest accomplishments in life.

Lily M made this assertion when she stormed Metro TV studios to talk about her love song ”Odo dea” and her #Strength of a woman foundation” and what she think about the foundation and the release of her new single among other things. She further stated that, she was not doing music because of fame, but for the love for humanity.Asked how she manages to thrive through, Lily M said, she does so for her passion and love for music and her fans.

“I don’t do music because of fame, I don’t see that as more important. There is a bigger vision of respecting the dignity of life to bring peace, unity and happiness for all humanity. This requires staying active, humbled and relax”….Lily M said on what she intend to accomplish,

Lily M replied, “I want my music to let people become awakened to their inherent potentials and be empowered to change their destiny positively”. About her hit song featuring Sherifa Gunu “Strength of a woman,” Lily M said, “it’s for the fans and their empowerment” thereof and definitely she would be dropping such kind of songs subsequently.

Talking about her record label, STIMA Records, Lily M showed appreciation to the pool of abled personalities working in the background, behind the scenes, thus encouraging her, particularly the support from her lovely husband. Lily M dropped that, the world should be ready for her fantastic and inspirational new single titled…#Find your voice.

