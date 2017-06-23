TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Uncle Ebo Whyte surprises Rawlings on 70th Birthday
The Roverman Productions on Thursday night staged of its drama series at the National Theatre in honour of former President Jerry John Rawlings, on the anniversary of his 70th Birthday.
The [email protected] Birthday drama brought together former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur and his wife Matilda; Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu; former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho as well as MP for Kpone Katamanso, Nii Afotey Agbo.
Also in attendance, was a host of celebrities including Coach of the senior national football team, Black Stars, Kwasi Appiah.
Former President Rawlings, who was joined by his wife Nana Konadu and their daughter Zanetor Rawlings, was in his usual black and white dress.
A birthday cake decorated with his past and present pictures, was cut to commemorate the day .
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
