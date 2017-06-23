Listen Up - DJ Mensah - Street Is Listening (Vol. 5)

modernghana logo

As promised, DJ Mensah brings to us the Vol. 5 of his Street Is Listening Compilation.

Being the May edition, DJ Mensah's Vol 5 of Street Is Listening Compilation features all the most played songs from Lil Win, Enwai, Kwaw Kese, Eno, Kwamz & Flava, Bisa Kdei, Worlasi, Mr Eazi, Shaker, Medikal, Koo Ntakra, Cabum, Pappy Kojo, Wanlov, Joey B, Kay Ara, Shatta Wale, M.anifest, Mzvee, Article Wan, Shatta Michy, Kaakie, Samini, E.l, Ras Kuuku, Maleek Berry, Juls, Eshun, Seyi Shay, Kiss Daniels, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Edem, Magnom, Cabo Snoop, Olamide, Runtown, Eugy, King Promise, Duke, Sarkodie, Benji, Pope Skinny, MC Galaxy, Asem, Korede Bello, Stephaine Benson, Okyeame Kwame, Vector, etc.

Add this to your playlist and have more than an hour of non stop selection from the untouchable DJ.

Enjoy below..
https://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/street-is-listening-vol-5

