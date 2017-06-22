modernghana logo

Listen: The King’s Crew (TKC) releases “ Dem go Shame ”

Pep Junia
2 hours ago | Audio Report

The KINGS' CREW Drops a banger titled 'DEM GO SHAME' the new breeze of Urban gospel has made their presence known on the entertainment scene with a banger which they call 'DEM GO SHAME' the inspiration of the song comes from Micah 7 verse 8.

The Trio got signed to GOSPEL TOWNAFRICA which is Ghana's leading urban gospel label 3 months ago and have since been going through grooming to take the industry by storm.

The Kings' Crew popularly known as TKC is made up of Chara, a student of KNUST, Clericus and Kray all of the University of Ghana, Legon

Download the song for free with the link below
https://www.reverbnation.com/tkcmuzik/song/28165268-tkc-dem-go-shame-prod-by-dechorus

