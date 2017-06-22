TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
Listen: The King’s Crew (TKC) releases “ Dem go Shame ”
The KINGS' CREW Drops a banger titled 'DEM GO SHAME' the new breeze of Urban gospel has made their presence known on the entertainment scene with a banger which they call 'DEM GO SHAME' the inspiration of the song comes from Micah 7 verse 8.
The Trio got signed to GOSPEL TOWNAFRICA which is Ghana's leading urban gospel label 3 months ago and have since been going through grooming to take the industry by storm.
The Kings' Crew popularly known as TKC is made up of Chara, a student of KNUST, Clericus and Kray all of the University of Ghana, Legon
Download the song for free with the link below
https://www.reverbnation.com/tkcmuzik/song/28165268-tkc-dem-go-shame-prod-by-dechorus
