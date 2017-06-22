modernghana logo

Mzbel Celebrates Ex President Rawlings @70-Years

Raphael Nyame || Asempanews.com
2 hours ago | Celebrity

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has wished former president Rawlings happy birthday as he turns 70 today.

The music personality took to her Instagram account to ask for Gods blesses, protection, wisdom and long life for him.

"You are going to need the lungs of Hercules to blow the candles on the cake I'm sending to u this morning. May today be filled with love, understanding, and contentment as you journey through life. Happy birthday best friend, I love u" she said.


