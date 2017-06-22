modernghana logo

John Dumelo Goes Into Cattle Farming

Raphael Nyame || Asempanews.com
2 hours ago | Celebrity

Ghanaian international movie personality, John Dumelo, has ventured into cattle farming.

He has further urged other Ghanaian youth to join him since Agriculture is very key to man's existence on earth and livelihood at large.

The actor in recent times has shown his undying desire for farming as he was spotted not long ago on a cassava farm.

The movie star took to his Instagram account to encourage others to join him in farming for agriculture is the first occupation of man.

John Dumelo's post read "Agriculture is the first occupation of man”.

Agriculture is the first occupation of man.....#proudfarmer #cattle #melofarmer #agribusiness #melofarms

A post shared by John Dumelo (@johndumelo1) on

