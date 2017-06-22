modernghana logo

Photo: Yvonne Nelson goes topless

MyJoyOnline
2 hours ago | General News

Actress Yvonne Nelson got social media buzzing after she shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram.

With over 2.7 million followers on Instagram, fans of the actress were simply left in sheer awe after she posted the photo.

The 31-year-old actress did nt say much but to only caption the photo: “A pic for the walls #art ” and the comments started trickling in their hundreds.

Her hands were, however, simply too cruel to fans. They prevented her followers from feasting their eyes on the goodies on her chest.

Nevertheless, they still had something to be happy about.

A fan, andrewwilliams1225, happily said: “My Earth angel I'm lost for words,” while another, barrowsuwaibou also said: “Waw baby this is hot woo”.

Myeyeswide commented: Quite simply the most beautiful woman God had the pleasure of creating. Your natural beauty just lights up this world @yvonnenelsongh don't ever stop ðŸ™ðŸ¼â¤ï¸”

See the photo below:
A pic for the walls #art
A post shared by Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

