Abraham Attah to be outdoored as 'Free SHS' ambassador
Talented young actor, Abraham Attah will be outdoored as the ambassador for government’s ‘Free Senior High School (Free SHS)’ programme.
The ‘Beast of No Nation’ star, Myjoyonline.com gathers, will be unveiled at ceremony at the Ministry of Education Conference room in Accra on Thursday.
One of the key pillars of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s campaign during the 2012 and 2016 elections, the Free SHS programme is expected to roll out in the next academic year, September 2017 across the country.
Abraham Attah, who recorded a perfect score of 4.0 grade point average in his first year of schooling in the United States, is expected to help trumpet the Free SHS initiative.
Since gaining international prominence through ‘Beast of No Nation’ starring alongside Idris Elba, the young actor has already distinguished himself by winning several international awards.
He won the ‘Marcello Mastroianni Award’ for ‘Best Male Lead Young Actor’ for his role in the movie.
Last year, there were attempts by the previous Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts to appoint Abraham, who recently featured in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ movie, as a Tourism ambassador. That deal never materialised.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)
