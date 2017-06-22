TOP STORIES
Mary J. Blige, A$AP Rocky, French Montana join performers for BET Awards 17
Black Entertainment Television (BET) has announced that R&B’s brightest stars Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Xscape and El Debarge along with some of hip hop’s hottest talents including A$AP Rocky, French Montana and Gucci Mane will perform at the 2017 BET Awards.
The iconic annual show will also have performances from previously announced hit makers including Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Future, Migos, Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton, New Edition, Post Malone, Roman GianArthur and Jessie Reyez.
The BET Awards has set the standard for one of the most intently unconventional, news-provoking broadcasts.
Hosted by stand-up comedian Leslie Jones, the 2017 “BET Awards” “is sure to include unforgettable moments, appearances and performances you won’t want to miss! The "BET Awards 17" will air on 27 June 2017 at 6pm(GMT) on BET (DStv channel 129),” organisers said in a statement.
In addition, hit makers Remy Ma and Irv Gotti, actors and comedians Deon Cole, DeRay Davis and Kofi Siriboe, along with the cast of “Detroit” (Algee Smith, Jason Mitchell, Laz Alonso Jacob Latimore) join as presenters at the “BET Awards” 2017.
Previously announced presenters include Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Issa Rae, Jamie Foxx, La La Anthony, the cast of Universal Pictures’ “Girls Trip” (Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, with Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah), Trevor Noah, Robin Thede, Cari Champion and Demetrius Shipp Jr.
These names, according to BET, represent some of the most accomplished talent and rising stars in the entertainment industry today.
BET Networks also revealed iconic R&B group New Edition will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the "BET Awards 17." In addition, multi-Grammy Award winning hip-hop artist and singer-songwriter, Chance the Rapper, will receive the evening’s Humanitarian Award presented by Walmart.
Africa will be greatly represented at the prestigious event with singer and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka and social activist Ilwad Elman being awarded with International Global Good Star and Power Awards.
Eight leading African artists including AKA, Nasty C, Babes Wodumo, Wizkid, Tekno, Mr Eazi, Davido and Stonebwoy will all vie for the Best International Act: Africa category.
‘Amazulu’ hitmaker Amanda Black and Tanzanian performer Ray Vanny are nominated for Viewer’s Choice Award “Best International Act”, in conjunction with performers from the UK, South Korea, Canada, Australia and Jamaica.
As previously announced, Beyoncé dominates this year’s nominations with a total of seven including ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ with Kendrick Lamar for “Freedom”, ‘Video of the Year,’ and ‘Album of the Year’ for Lemonade.
Bruno Mars follows with five nods including ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,’ and ‘Video of the Year’ for “24K Magic.”
Other nominees include Solange, nominated for four awards and who is up against sister Beyoncé for ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.’
Chance the Rapper and Migos receive four nominations as well, Chance the Rapper nominated for ‘Best Male Hip-Hop Artist’ and ‘Best New Artist’ and Migos for ‘Best Group’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ for their #1 hit “Bad and Boujee” with Lil Uzi Vert Award.
A full list of the "BET Awards 17" nominees is available here .
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
