Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3430
|4.3472
|Euro
|4.8375
|4.8404
|Pound Sterling
|5.4852
|5.4909
|Swiss Franc
|4.4559
|4.4577
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2718
|3.2743
|S/African Rand
|0.3318
|0.3320
|Australian Dollar
|3.2928
|3.2984
New Music: Party Animals Ft. Jaywillz --- Bring It Back
The Party Animals is a performing duo made up of Dream Fm OAP/Hypeman Marcswagz and Dream Fm DJ, DJ Rain they are hosts of the hit Music show #DreamLounge .
They both decided to fuse their individual brands and create the Unprecedented Duo called the "Party Animals".
They are out with their Debut single featuring Jaywillz of Hauze27 titled "Bring it Back", produced by Dash. "Bring It Back" is a melodic Afro pop sound accompanied with aggressive hypes by Marcswagz. Although not new in the industry the duo could be said to be new in the music scene and looking forward to grow their fan base organically. The Party Animals are definitely a duo you should look out for.
Listen & Enjoy Below!!
DOWNLOAD LINK
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/s2i845g7e6/Party_Animals_Ft_Jaywillz_Bring_It_Back.mp3
