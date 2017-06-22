modernghana logo

New Music: New Song “Ngozi” By Eze Progress

Gospelify Inc.
5 hours ago | Music News

Naija Gospel Music Act, Eze Progress aka the “JAGI” Crooner is back with another rich tone,Titled “Ngozi"

Ngozi is song centered around Blessing of God upon a Man's life that makes him Blessed and Untouchable

Click on the below links to listen .
https://goo.gl/ZVaWKd,

https://goo.gl/Qr9du1

https://goo.gl/87NfzA

