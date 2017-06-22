TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
New Music: New Song “Ngozi” By Eze Progress
Naija Gospel Music Act, Eze Progress aka the “JAGI” Crooner is back with another rich tone,Titled “Ngozi"
Ngozi is song centered around Blessing of God upon a Man's life that makes him Blessed and Untouchable
Click on the below links to listen .
https://goo.gl/ZVaWKd,
https://goo.gl/Qr9du1
https://goo.gl/87NfzA
