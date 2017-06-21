modernghana logo

Some Ghana DJs Still Charge Payola But Play Nigerian Songs Free

5 hours ago | Music News

Contemporary highlife music legend, Kofi Nti has lamented seriously over Ghanaian media and their condescending attitudes toward Hi-Life music.

The musician said some DeeJays in some popular radio stations prefer taking money(PAYOLA) before they play songs. This, according to the Musician is sinking the Hil-Life music genre.

Kofi Nti was not happy that the DJs played foreign songs for free than promoting and playing the true Ghanaian kind of music on air.

"Some DeeJays want to kill our career but it won't happen. They will take money from Musicians and still go and play Nigerian music for free. What kind of industry is this?" He lamented to KMJ on the HitzFm morning show.

When asked to name some DeeJays and Radio Stations who are into the issue, the artist refused to mention names.

