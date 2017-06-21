TOP STORIES
I Own Ghana Music Industry—Shatta Wale
The Dancehall artiste - Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has divulged that he owns Ghana Music Industry because he has bought it.
The controversial and self-acclaimed dancehall king wrote on his Facebook page; ‘I Say Ghana Music Industry Be My Own I Buy Am..End of Discussion.’
Shatta Wale has subjugated the Ghana music scene for close to four years and has severally signposted that his coming has changed the Ghana Music Industry, because he has drawn attention to the industry and has also made other artistes fight for their rights.
There is no doubt to this since the artist for some time now has been on the bill for ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ each year. He was crowned the winner of this year’s edition where he battled the likes of Falz the Bad Guy, Tiwaa Savage and the ‘IF’ hit maker all from Nigeria.
The SM4lyf front man, Shatta Wale recently featured his son Alexander Majesty and baby mama Shatta Michy on his new track titled ‘Go Shordy’.
Shatta Wale commands a massive following in the Ghana Music industry and has been a muse to numerous imminent musicians.
