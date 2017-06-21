modernghana logo

Kofi Asamoah Goes Into Hiding?

Daily Guide
7 hours ago | General News
Kofi Asamoah
Kofi Asamoah

It is as if filmmaker Kofi Asamoah has gone into hiding days after South African film director, Timothy Greene, has debunked his claims of seeking permission from him before adapting his film titled 'Skeem' for the Ghanaian film, 'John & John'.

Last week, Timothy Greene registered his disappointment with the Ghanaian movie and described it as “a rip-off.”

“This is insane! Turns out Ghana’s biggest movie this year is a word-for-word rip-off of our movie SKEEM!” he said on Facebook.

This followed earlier claims by Kofi Asamoah that the 'John & John' movie was an 'adaptation' of the South African movie and he sought permission to shoot it.

He made that claim after 'John& John' was premiered in April this year.

But Timothy Greene's reaction last week has sent Kofi Asamoah into hiding.

Kofi Asamoah is yet to reply to Timothy Greene, perhaps to apologise to him or maintain his position that he, indeed, had permission to shoot the story of 'Skeem', the 2011 South African movie.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian movie enthusiasts have registered their disappointment with Kofi Asamoah and his production. Most of them described his action as a big shame to Ghana.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50  Email: [email protected] )

