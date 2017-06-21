TOP STORIES
Osibisa, Meiway to headline Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards
Two of Africa’s all-time music heavyweights, Ivory Coast’s Freddy Meiway and Ghana’s own Osibisa are headlining the 2017 edition of the Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMYs).
The two greats will join other talented acts to perform on a night that celebrates men for their extraordinary achievements.
The two headline acts need no introduction when it comes to music in Africa. They have between them decades of an impressive repertoire of songs.
With 16 albums to his credit, Frederic Desire Ehui, best known as Meiway is no stranger to Ghanaians.
Born on March 17, 1962 in Grand Bassam, a town in south-eastern Ivory Coast, he is most notable for pioneering the Zoblazo style. One of his many songs Ghanaians remember him for is ‘Miss Lolo’.
From ‘Sunshine Day’, ‘Dance the Body Music’, ‘Woyaya’, ‘Welcome Home’ to ‘The Coffee Song’, Osibisa is without a doubt one, if not, the greatest African music groups.
From 1969 when they started doing active music, Osibisa, formed by four Africans and three Caribbean musicians, have thrilled millions of music lovers with the best music has to offer.
Their music is a fusion of African, Caribbean, jazz, funk, rock, Latin, and R&B and it made them one of their first African-heritage bands to become widely popular the world over. They will bring those years of excellence and success to bear on the awards night.
Myjoyonline.com has learnt that two members of the band, Sol Amarfio and Wendell Richardson will fly from UK to Ghana to join the rest of the band just to perform at the awards.
Apart from the two greats, the night will also witness performances from Efya, Irene Logan, Tema Youth Choir, the Patch Bay Band and a host of others.
The Awards, dubbed EMYs, is in its second year and according to organisers - Exclusive Men’s Magazine and Carbon AV - the purpose is “celebrating excellence and also to inspire the young generation of men to aspire to reach the heights of the astute gentlemen who are celebrated every year at the Awards.”
The 2016 event saw renowned Ghanaian businessman and politician, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom adjudged the Ultimate Man of the Year.
Other winners in 2016 were Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka, Dr Kwame Osei Despite and Dr Kwabena Duffuor. The others were Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi (alias Bola Ray) and Kwami Sefa Kayi.
In the female category, Dr Beatrice Wiafe of the Breast Care International won the Ultimate Woman of the Year award.
The second edition of the EMYs is slated for June 24 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)
