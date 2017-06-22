TOP STORIES
America is land of the free, home of the poor!!!By: jack smith
Music: Gen2C - SOMEBODY (Prod. By PeeJay Classic)
Without a doubt, Gen2C is set to have an exciting 2017 musical campaign as he lets out his 2nd single for the year; following his classical hit, the 2016 final quarter audio/visual release for "Pass Mark," an offering which featured DaBoi and SugarKayne, he moved on to put out his 1st single of the year in the final 1st quarter of 2017 with the release of the Antras-produced number titled "Ghen Ghen."
2 months down the line, Gen2C announces his 2nd single of the year titled "Somebody," a PeeJay Classic production which already has it's visuals shot and is currently being edited with a release in view within weeks;
"Somebody" shows Gen2C once again in fine form as he engages his listener's in an easy-to-follow freestyle, a tune that would sit well within the streets, having witty bragging lines every hard-working individual would get used to - listen up and share your thoughts as we anticipate the official visuals. |ENJOY!!!
