Kelvinfnk Grabs Lead Role In New Movie "Slumber Party"

2 hours ago | Movie News

One of Africa's fast rising Multi talented actor and Broadcast Journalist Kelvin.O.Funkeye also known as kelvinfnk has landed himself a lead character in the movie "Slumber Party".

Kelvinfnk will be seen in the movie as "David" a casanova with a big heart. The movie "Slumbet Slumber party" which promises to be take the Ghana movie industry to the next level is from the stables of SEG cineland production producers of "The Northern king".

"Slumber party" movie which will be shot on location in Accra Ghana is schedule to commence production this July.

Kelvinfnk will be acting along side fast rising actors such as Ayisha Yunus and Duke Kofi Adjahoe among other promising actors from Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory coast as directed by Majeed Sayibu.

Kelvinfnk's tv show "Hptv" with moesha currently airs in Nigeria every friday on startimes channel 123 from 8pm Nigeria Time.

We will keep you updated during the production.

