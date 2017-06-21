TOP STORIES
Believe in yourself. Success starts with YOU!By: Jason TEPOORTEN
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3430
|4.3472
|Euro
|4.8375
|4.8404
|Pound Sterling
|5.4852
|5.4909
|Swiss Franc
|4.4559
|4.4577
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2718
|3.2743
|S/African Rand
|0.3318
|0.3320
|Australian Dollar
|3.2928
|3.2984
Kelvinfnk Grabs Lead Role In New Movie "Slumber Party"
One of Africa's fast rising Multi talented actor and Broadcast Journalist Kelvin.O.Funkeye also known as kelvinfnk has landed himself a lead character in the movie "Slumber Party".
Kelvinfnk will be seen in the movie as "David" a casanova with a big heart. The movie "Slumbet Slumber party" which promises to be take the Ghana movie industry to the next level is from the stables of SEG cineland production producers of "The Northern king".
"Slumber party" movie which will be shot on location in Accra Ghana is schedule to commence production this July.
Kelvinfnk will be acting along side fast rising actors such as Ayisha Yunus and Duke Kofi Adjahoe among other promising actors from Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory coast as directed by Majeed Sayibu.
Kelvinfnk's tv show "Hptv" with moesha currently airs in Nigeria every friday on startimes channel 123 from 8pm Nigeria Time.
We will keep you updated during the production.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Movie News