TOP STORIES
Silence is an ornament which is visible from inside.By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3430
|4.3472
|Euro
|4.8375
|4.8404
|Pound Sterling
|5.4852
|5.4909
|Swiss Franc
|4.4559
|4.4577
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2718
|3.2743
|S/African Rand
|0.3318
|0.3320
|Australian Dollar
|3.2928
|3.2984
Why We Selected Lily M Over Ebony And Wiyaala - Organizers Of African Music Honors
Eversince the organizers of the maiden edition of African Music Honors released the names of the artistes to be honored, many entertainment pundits have questioned why Lily M was selected over dancehall artiste Ebony and Wiyaala.
Mavis Akuamoah Boateng aka Lily M, a traditional/Apropop musician was selected together with Shatta Wale and Guru as representatives from Ghana.Her major breakthrough was with the release of her singles "Strength of A Woman" ft Sherifa Gunu and 'Rhythm of Life which she promoted as songs of peace and female empowerment.
Explaining why Lily M was selected at the expense of ‘Sponsor’ hitmaker Ebony Reigns and ‘Tinambanyi’ singer Wiyaala,the public relation officer of Hants Events,the organizers of the scheme;Liford Anderson told Dr.Who on Hot Rush hour drive time show on Hot 93.9fm, from Onslo Australia via telephone that:
“Its so unfortunate that people are still undermining some of the artistes to receive the honors…Yes,Ebony is currently the hottest female artiste and Wiyaala is also doing well, but Lily M apart from also releasing great songs such as ‘Strength of Woman’ and Odo Dea, her strength of a woman foundation that seeks to empower women is the main reason why we selected her over ebony and Wiyaala”,Liford explained.
African Music Honors is an initiative that seeks to honor African Musicians who have worked extremely hard in their career.
Shatta Wale, Lily M, Guru together with about 57 other African top acts like Davido, P-Square, Tiwa Salvage, Akon, and Diamond Platnumz are going to be honored on the 16 of September, 2017 in Onslo Australia.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Music News