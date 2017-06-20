TOP STORIES
Stop using young people for elderly roles – Fred Amugi admonishes
Veteran actor and Fred Amugi has admonished directors and producers of movies to use the appropriate people for the right roles; elderly actors for elderly roles instead of making-up the younger ones to play such roles.
Speaking to Doreen Andoh on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM, the ‘Beast of No Nation’ actor believes that the older actors possess certain physiological traits that are necessary for the execution of the older characters that the younger ones do not have.
“I think we should stop using young people, making them look like old men and women, trying to make them up. The thing is that you can’t cheat nature. You will do everything for them to look like old people, but their voices alone will betray them,” he advised.
The actor strongly opined that it took just a few very talented actors and actresses to play a wide variety of roles ranging from a child to an elderly person to perfection. He mentioned Kumawood Actor Lil Win as one of such talents.
Fred Amugi lamented that the genre of most stage plays these days was comedy, which he thought was not a true representation of life itself.
“What worries me is that everybody wants to play in a kind of drama that will make people laugh only and I ask myself ‘is life all about laughter?’. Life is tall, short, fat, slim, head, toe; such is life. So why would you want people to always laugh?” he asked.
He advised that producers of stage plays put a slice of every aspect of life on stage; the good, the bad and the ugly, in order that everyone would get the chance to relate to the play on all levels.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Daniella Adu Asare
