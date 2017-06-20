TOP STORIES
Obrafour is the greatest Ghanaian rapper – M.anifest
Rapper M.anifest has acknowledged legendary rapper Obrafuor as the best rapper Ghana has ever seen and the “original god MC” of rap music in Ghana.
Obrafuor few weeks ago called M.anifest ‘underrated’ and opined that he was not receiving the recognition that was due his talent.
He also commended M.anifest’s lyrics as deep and thought provoking and said he was the English version of him.
The ‘god MC’ hit rapper, who seemed to have been thrilled by these compliments returned the favour by calling Obrafuor the best rapper this nation has ever seen.
He was ‘grateful’ for such compliments by someone he admired and respected.
In an interview with Joy News’ MzGee, he said “Obrafuor is the original, proper God MC, me I’m just stealing his title.”
He added that, “Obrafuor is the greatest rapper we have ever seen in Ghana. So, any compliment from him, I’m going to put it in a time capsule; a bottle and cherish it for life. One day I’ll show my grandchildren and say, ‘do you see what Obrafuor, the greatest Ghanaian rapper has ever said about me?’. I’m grateful. Much respect.”
The articulate rapper also admitted that he did have a good relationship with Obrafuor and was grateful that he gave him (M.anifest) the opportunity to tap into his wisdom and share his time.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Daniella Adu Asare
