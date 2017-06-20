TOP STORIES
Theatre ‘Rock Star’ Andrew Tandoh Adote Is The New Host Of ‘The Tonight Show’
Andrew Tandoh Adote, the popular Ghanaian performer with Roverman Productions has landed the role as the new host of the hit satirical talk show, The Tonight Show.
Andrew Tandoh who has starred in a number of international movies including the Beast of No Nations, Freetown, Poisoned Bait and many others is well noted for the energy, sense of humor and versatility he brings to bear during his stage acts and performances.
Trained illustrator and a graphic designer who is passionate about everything art and music, Mr. Adote has set himself apart when it comes to theatre performance in Ghana, featuring in over thirty hit plays notably; Dear God Comma, Forbidden, Women on Fire and many others.
Beating competition from industry giants like Kwami Sefa Kayi, DKB and Richard Sky to land one of the most coveted spots on primetime television, Mr. Adote is expected to ‘own’ with the Tonight franchise, capitalizing on his versatility, distinct vocal apparatus laced with humor to give his viewers an amazing show every week.
In an exclusive interview on the award-wnning Celebrity Fanzone last Saturday, Mr. Adote expressed his excitement about the new role insisting that he hopes to take the show to new heights.
“It’s a new challenge I am taking on. I am eager to see how I can apply the work ethic and creativity that I have learnt on stage in the world of television. With the help of a very competent team, I hope that once I find my groove I will be able to take the Tonight Show to a new level. It is going to be a night of comedy, news with satire, and exciting interviews with lots of fun,” he stated.
Mr. Adote’s passion for the arts goes as far back as his days at Presby Boys Secondary School, rebelling against his father’s decision to become a scientist, the ‘Theatre Rock Star’ pursued his own passion; never looking back and is set to become one of Africa’s biggest entertainers.
Andrew Adote as a host of the Tonight Show is definitely a perfect fit and many fans are already optimistic that he will be a huge success.
Tonight starring Andrew Tandoh Adote will air on Joy Prime, Sundays at 8:30pm.
