TOP STORIES
It has been spsycologically proven that a positive attitude makes creativity easier cultivate yours and ejoy it benefit.By: Peace Defavorit
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3422
|4.3464
|Euro
|4.8524
|4.8553
|Pound Sterling
|5.5380
|5.5443
|Swiss Franc
|4.4604
|4.4625
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2900
|3.2917
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3356
|Australian Dollar
|3.3018
|3.3077
DKB Makes Peace With Nana Konadu
DKB has been photographed in what looks like he was making amends with former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, who recently was not too pleased with his style of comedy.
Nana Konadu had reportedly said DKB is a boring comedian; averdict which almost kicked the acclaimed king of Ghana's comedy out of business.
She stormed out of a comedy show headlined by DKB at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) unexcited and unconvinced that DKB would shake the audience into a frenzy.
Nana Konadu allegedly exited the auditorium as soon as DKB mounted the stage, saying to the hearing of other patrons that “his jokes are boring.”
DKB was hard-hit by the ex-first lady's comment and action. He had reportedly said he broke down into tears after that comedy event but he didn't relent in redeeming his image.
Months later, the two personalities have found a common ground and reason to smile to each other and to put the past behind them.
Both personalities attended a send-off party for the UNAIDS Country Director, Mr Girmay Haile, at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, where they took pictures and engaged in a conversation.
“It was a mother and son affair,” DKB told NEWS-ONE on Monday.
DKB remains one of Ghana's current comedy sensations who have performed on major platforms.
The ex-Big Brother star has also been surprising many by emceeing other public events and had number of nominations for his performances in the past.
By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News