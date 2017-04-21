Men Are Cheats By Nature – Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has confessed to cheating on his wife in the past.
“Men are potentially cheats and, myself, I have cheated on my wife before, although I'm legally married. So…I've cheated and I've confessed to my wife,” he disclosed on Class FM on Thursday during a discussion about whether or not men are naturally cheats.
According to him, men are naturally adventurous and are always on the prowl for new conquests. “We don't respect our bodies, we think that cheating is a trendy lifestyle: the more women you have the more your prowess. So you could see that young guys will chase women and boast about it,” he stated.
Mr Ampaw said some men change women daily and by the time they hit 40, would have slept with over 500 women. “I have a friend who can never sleep with a woman twice. If he has an affair with you, he tells me that he cannot erect for the second time, so he is always hunting for fresh girls. And we have men who have concubines all over the country…and we have men who naturally enjoy cheating because to them cheating is a way of showing that they are smart… So, naturally, there are so many reasons that men cheat but potentially men are cheats,” he stressed.
Mr Ampaw was also of the opinion that it only takes the grace of God for a man not to cheat, for which reason he believes the traditional African society embraces polygamy.
“Even in Islam you can go for four wives, but it is only in the Christian religion that we are being hypocrites,” he added.
Asked if he had cheated on his wife more than once, Mr Ampaw said it was a difficult question to answer. He said cheating is a “spirit” and to be able to stop, one needs “deliverance” just as he had delivered himself.
– classfmonline
