Wiyaala To Perform @ GUBA Ghana launch Today
Celebrated young Ghanaian female artiste, Noella Wiyaala, has been invited to perform at the launch of the sixth edition of Ghana UK-Based Achievement (GUBA) Awards which will be launched today at the British High Commissioner's residence in Accra.
Wiyaala is expected to thrill invited guests with her songs like 'Make Me Dance', 'Rock My Body', among others.
According to the organisers, the main awards ceremony is slated for Saturday June 3, 2017 at the Intercontinental Hotel O2 London.
The awards ceremony will be hosted by Eddie Kadi and Starr FM's Anita Erskine, as well as witness live musical performances from Bisa K dei and the Davidson Band.
The GUBA Awards is being organised to recognise and celebrate outstanding individuals and group achievement within the British Ghanaian community.
The sixth GUBA Awards ceremony will commemorate Ghana's 60th anniversary, with tributes to historical national achievements 60 years after independence.
A statement issued by the British High Commission said the launch will follow a dinner reception, where the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, will host chief executives and high profile government officials at his residence on the same day.
Speakers at the launch include Steven Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Atuabo Free Port, and Jon Benjamin.
About 40 individuals have been nominated in seven categories for the awards this year.
Starrfmonline
