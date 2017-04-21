Controversial counsellor, Rev. George Lutterodt has named Ashantis as the people who masturbate the most in Ghana.
Giving a lecture on the sex drive of tribes in the country when he joined Kaya Tour’s #NjoyGhanaTour first trip to Kwahu on Easter Saturday, he disclosed that “Ashantis are the laziest people in bed”. He added that they mostly engage in sexual activities because they will be rewarded with a gargantuan cash or gold.
Counsellor Lutterodt went ahead to talk about the sex drive of the GAs, Fantes and Ewes. Watch him below:
Ashantis Masturbate The Most – Counsellor Lutterodt
Controversial counsellor, Rev. George Lutterodt has named Ashantis as the people who masturbate the most in Ghana.
Giving a lecture on the sex drive of tribes in the country when he joined Kaya Tour’s #NjoyGhanaTour first trip to Kwahu on Easter Saturday, he disclosed that “Ashantis are the laziest people in bed”. He added that they mostly engage in sexual activities because they will be rewarded with a gargantuan cash or gold.
Counsellor Lutterodt went ahead to talk about the sex drive of the GAs, Fantes and Ewes. Watch him below:
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]