Tekno admitted in US hospital for acid reflux

‘Pana’ crooner, Tekno Miles is presently in the United States for urgent medical treatment for acid reflux which he has been suffering for about a month now.
The energetic stage performer who in his usual fashion sent his fans screaming in wild excitement at AY’s annual comedy/music concert, weekend, left the shores of Nigeria during the week to an undisclosed hospital in the United States, to receive urgent medical attention before his condition worsens.
Tekno who made the announcement on social media, apologized to his fans and promoters for disappointing them due to his inability to attend already booked shows.
He pleaded with his fans and loved ones to pray for his quick recovery, promising to make it up to them when he returns to Nigeria hale and hearty.
“I know I’ve disappointed a whole lot of promoters and my amazing fans worldwide. I’ve been sick for over a month now from acid reflux and it has worsened. I want to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; all the show refunds and all the loss.
“I’m not taking any bookings now as I’m off to America for proper treatment. By God’s grace I’ll get better in no time and be back on stage.
“If you could share a little prayer for me I’ll be grateful. Good health to you and yours”, he wrote.
