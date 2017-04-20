Todd Pulls Surprise at Harvest Praise

American gospel musician and worship leader, Todd Dulaney, on Good Friday surprised patrons of the 2017 edition of Harvest Praise by singing in the Twi language, as he led the congregation in a power-packed spirit-filled worship.
Performing as the international guest artiste for the Harvest Praise Victory edition held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Todd who had promised nothing but a whole new level of worship experience treated participants to his famous songs, 'The Anthem' and 'Victory Belong To Jesus'.
Just when patrons thought he was concluding his ministration, Todd raised the local worship song, 'Tumi WↃ Jesus Ne Mogya Ne Mu' which sent the crowd into another level of reverence to God.
Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artist of the Year, Joe Mettle, and his team of worshippers also graced the event as the guest artiste, as well as the nation's evergreen gospel choral group, Harvest Gospel Choir.
Harvest Praise Kids and Harvest Theatre also performed at the pioneering and biggest annual gospel music event in Ghana.
Rev Fitzgerald Odonkor, President of Harvest International Ministries, in a short word of exhortation to participants expressed his profound gratitude to God and patrons who have made Harvest Praise successful in the last 19 years.
“God has been faithful to His word and we give Him all the glory and honour and adoration and reverence,” he said.
Rev Odonkor stated that the 19th edition of the event dubbed 'Victory Edition' was to focus on the victory Christ obtained for believers by shedding His blood on the cross of Calvary.
He added, “God's just requirement for the remission of our sins could only be fully met by the sacrifice of the precious and superior blood of Jesus… By the shedding of his blood once for our sins, and opened the way for us to enter the presence of God to obtain forgiveness and help and his protection (Hebrews 10 v 12-20).”
Many souls were won to the body of Christ as people responded to the altar call made after the preaching of the word of God.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri
