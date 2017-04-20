The Netherlands ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Ron Strikker on Wednesday, 19th April honored multiple award winning musician Bisa Kdei at his residence.
It is of no doubt that Bisa Kdei has over the years worked effectively to project the image of Ghana to the outside communities and for such a great personality like HE Ron Strikker appreciate him is a prove to the world Bisa Kdei's music is of a great value.
A tweet on Netherlands Embassy in Ghana reads, We even have a special guest. Thanks for coming @bisa_kdei!#OrangeWeek #MediaWeek
According to HE Ron Strikker, he and people around him enjoy songs from Bisa Kdei and in appreciation to his hard work, he hands over to him a plaque.
Bis Kdei posted the video on his Instagram showing his gratitude to HE Ron Strikker and the entire Netherlands region.
He just released his collaboration with Supreme Mavin Dynasty's label act Reekado Banks titled Feeling, which is gradually making waves.
Watch video of Bisa Kdei getting honored by the Netherlands ambassador to Ghana, HE Ron Strikker
Photos - HE Ron Strikker, Ambassador Of Netherlands Awards Bisa Kdei
https://www.instagram.com/p/BTFE9EBDWaF/?taken-by=bisakdei
