Dj Murphy Lee To Quit Storm FM

Award winning radio station Storm is about to be hit with a tsunami on the exit of its Award winning radio Icon Murphy Lee.
Information reaching Elquophi.com indicates that the Entertainment Show and Mid-Morning host, Dj Murphy Lee will be showing the exit to Storm Fm.
Murphy, who only acquired his professional training in journalism at Mysteek College of Journalism in Accra where he was adjudged the overall best student Broadcast journalist in 2007 joined Storm 101.9 in 2013, left to Metro Fm in Sunyani in May 2015 and returned January 2016.
The Gentle Storm and Entertainment Extra Host has bagged three awards in his stay at Storm Fm, Thus, Best Entertainment Show 2015/2016 FOKLEX Media Awards, Best Entertainment Show 2016/2017 FOKLEX Media Awards, Best Mid Morning Show Host in Brong Ahafo 2016/2017 FOKLEX Media Awards.
He is also the Regional representative of ADOM FM’s Chat show host by DJ Andy Dosty.
Aside being sensational with his voice on Air he is the Traffic Manager and Head of IT at the station.
Our Further checks indicate that the sensational and Hardworking Radio Personality is not link to any other radio station but his move to quit Storm Fm is on the bases of furthering studies. As to which school course and country of study is not yet known.
Listeners of his programme will miss the sweet and informative voice that serves them with information, Education among others.
“Thank you for always believing in me, and for making the time to listen to me. I wouldn’t have had the strength and courage to my story without you”He bared this to his Fans and Listeners
The Extra Host and Award winning Radio Personality has hinted that he will surely return to Storm Fm after studies and used the opportunity to thank all the management of Storm Fm for their support and cooperation.
The Question then is, can any body fill the shoes left by the Radio Personality and Icon?
