Patrons want Nhyira FM Ankaase Lake Party organized quaterly
Thousands of people who travelled to Ankaase for Nhyira FM’s Easter Lake Party are asking organizers to hold the event every quarter to promote tourism in the Ashanti region.
The Easter Monday event introduced revelers to the unexplored side of Lake Bosomtwe, with a record crowd from Ashanti Region and beyond.
Resident and visiting revelers who enjoyed variety activity at the event insist once a year treat is not enough to unlock the tourism potential of the lake.
“I have really enjoyed myself; the party on the lake is indeed a day to remember. I wish Nhyira fm will organize this event every other three months, at least,” one of the revelers said.
Programs Manager for Nhyira FM, Fiifi Ocran, says the station is setting the pace to discover and develop local tourism for economic growth.
“Our brand Nhyira FM wants to set the pace in terms of driving tourism to boost revenue for the people, as part of our social responsibility; we would love to help communities and most importantly, make our listeners happy.”
