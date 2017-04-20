Silverbird Cinema Seized Phones, Cameras At “John And John” Movie Premiere

The star-studded “John and John” movie premiere which happened on Easter Saturday, April 15 at the Silverbirds Cinemas brought problems for some pirates.
Silverbird Cinemas in collaboration with Kofas Media, producers of the much-publicized movie seized phones, cameras and devices of some movie lovers who attended the premiere.
Kofi Asamoah, producer of the movie told Daily View GhDan Kwasi Prince Tuesday evening during press viewing of the film that, these pig-headed individuals were caught videoing the movie on the first day of the premiere.
According to the director of the movie, the act of capturing a movie at the cinema on tape is illegal so had to seize the phones and camera they pirates were using. When asked the number of people who were caught in this mess, he replied that about ten people were arrested in Westhills Mall.
Kofas as he is fondly called continued that certain people were also seen showing the movie live from the cinema whilst the premiere was ongoing. He disclosed that some of the phones and cameras they snatched had recordings of twenty to fifty minutes of the movie “John and John”.
The boss of Kofas Media asked the public to desist from the act to encourage Ghanaian movie producers to continue their job.
Mrs. Fumilayo Onuma, Country Manager of Silverbird Entertainment Ghana on her part disclosed that they wanted to put the pirates behind bars but producers of the movie pleaded that the videos they have captured be deleted from their machine and set free. She continued that Silverbirds Cinemas and Kofas Media would soon be embarking on a campaign against piracy at the cinema because showing movies at the cinema is the major way Ghanaian filmmakers are making cash from.
“John and John” is a Kofas Media and Miracle Wave International collaborated movie. The movie directed by Kofi Asamoah aka Kofas features Pete Edochie from Nigeria, Liwin, Kalybos, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, KSM, Ahuofe Patri, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Selly Galley, Salma Mumin, John Dumelo, Abeiku Santana, Gracey Nortey, Grace Omaboe, Moesha Bodoung, Fella Makafui, Roselyn Ngissah, James Gardiner and Umar Krupp.
