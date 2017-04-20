modernghana logo

Black Avenue Musik To Sign Rapper Dem Tinz

George Annor Ansah
2 hours ago | Music News

Desmond Blackmore known in showbiz circles as D Black set to sign Emmanuel Akesseh widely known as Dem Tinz to his record label Black Avenue Musik (BAM).

D Black announced somewhere last year his plans to sign new artists to his label, the CEO since to be on course having already signed 3 new artiste notably Wisa Greid, Dahlin Gage and Singlet. According to our sources, both parties have almost reached an agreement in principle and hopefully pen will be put to paper soon.

We keep our fingers crossed, waiting to get more details on this possible signage and hopefully it will be another progression in the right heading.

