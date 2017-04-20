TOP STORIES
Some people believe that they can enjoy full success in life while enjoying the luxuries of life.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Du
Some people believe that they can enjoy full success in life while enjoying the luxuries of life.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Du
FaReed Shines At Kasapa Kwahu Karnival and Trust TV Easter Jam
Easter is a celebration and occasion commending the restoration of Jesus from the dead. The festival of the restoration of Christ is constantly delegated by monstrous festival in Kwahu in the Eastern district of Ghana. The current year's festival saw diverse shows and exercises, of course, going ahead in Kwahu. Kasapa Kwahu Karnival and Trust TV Easter Jam had performance from FaReed; the Hiphop Alhaji.
The Karnival saw performance from different artistes with FaReed shinning at during his performance for the night with his most recent song, Goga which highlights VRMG finest Edem. Despite the fact that Edem was absent from the stage performance, the Hiphop Alhaji wowed the crowed with his stage presence and dance moves which was fun to watch.
The people at Kumasi wasn't forgotten in the Easter celebrations with Trust TV facilitating one of the greatest Easter sticks in Kumasi. This Easter stick was held at the Lake side, which the main "Beach" we acknowledge in Kumasi.
FaReed took after his performance at Kwahu with an epic execution at the Trust TV Easter Jam. Playing out his hit singles, Zaafi and Goga.
check out trailer for GoGa https://youtu.be/CdPsyk0izO4
https://www.facebook.com/Exclusiveboafo/videos/414078128960000/
https://www.facebook.com/Exclusiveboafo/videos/414078695626610/
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]