UNESCO & Partners To Hold Music Conference In Commemoration Of International Jazz Day
The sixth annual International Jazz Day will be observed globally on 30 April 2017. The day will culminate with an All-Star Global Concert presented at the Gran Teatro de La Habana Alicia Alonso, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture of Cuba, the Cuban Institute of Music and the Cuban National Commission for UNESCO.
The concert will be live streamed by UNESCO and will feature an extraordinary array of artists from around the world paying tribute to the international art form of jazz.
In Ghana, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation will collaborate with Alliance Française and the International Music Council to organise the 3rd Impact Music Conference which seeks to bring together creators, record labels, content platforms and creative entrepreneurs to discuss the various opportunities and challenges that the emergence of digital tools has had in the music sector.
The conference which is funded by the UNESCO Participation Programme, will take place on April 26 & 27 @ 9am with a special focus on the role that women can/should play in the music sector. The sessions will be interactive, accessible to everyone and practical and relevant for young female music/culture professionals.
