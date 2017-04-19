TOP STORIES
Samcilla Baakojr Joins Jahsigfamily Entertainment as the Brand Adviser
Ghanaian blogger and digital content strategist, Samuel Osei Mensah (Jnr) better known as Samcilla Baakojr has been confirmed as a member and head PR for Denmark based Ghanaian record label Jahsigfamily Entertainment.
The co-creator of Bjrlive FM’s popular music cypher dubbed “The Big 6 Cypher” joins Jahsigfamily management team today.
Samcilla Baakojr doubles as an African Music Content creator for UK website music-news.com and BjrliveFM.com, an internet radio website using streaming technology to bridge the gap between music from Africa and the diaspora. His new role assigned will see him take over affairs of JahsigFamily Entertainment as their Publisher, PR and Brand Adviser as well as help in the promotion of the various artists signed to the brand.
His portfolio features several activities that have increased the growth of several brands locally and abroad.
"I have been following Samcilla’s works for a while. His contribution to the lives of fast rising artistes has been immersed. "It has been incredible to witness his growth as a writer as well as a successful business entrepreneur and a master strategist. It's an honor to add him to our team together and to kick off Brianna’s next term as one of the fast rising artist on the continent," CEO of Jahsig Family, Agatha narrated.
Samcilla is also the founder of the successful Pivot Digital Media, a strategic transformation digital marketing firm specializing in Social Media Analysis, Content Creation/Coaching, Ad Management, Promotion and Events which has served over 20 companies since he founded in 2012.
