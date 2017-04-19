What I will do if I have chance to marry again – Teebillz

TOP STORIES
Nigerian female pop star, Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz, has expressed his regrets.
Teebillz revealed that if he could turn back the hands of time, he would not do an elaborate wedding.
He said the belief that men should always dominate every aspect of the marriage was incorrect.
Teebillz was speaking as a panelist at “Mind the Gap X”, a love and relationship class for single, married and divorced people organised by Pastor Wale Adefarasin and life coach, Lanre Olusola.
According to him, “If I have the chance of doing my marriage over again, l will put God first and not have an elaborate wedding.
“It’s the 21st century and as men, most of us want to live like we are the lords of the marriage.
“You’re a partner. It’s about our weaknesses, we’re here to help each other.”
Teebillz further advised men to be more concerned about communication, understanding in the marriage instead of being selfish.
