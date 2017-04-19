TOP STORIES
544 excavators abandon galamsey sites – Minerals Commission
4 hours ago
Akufo-Addo first 100 days: NDC firing blank bullets – Baako
5 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
Never give up.Pursue to the endBy: Michael Amoako-Atta
Listen Up: Nanayaa Ft Akosua Hanson ‘Note To Self’ Out Now
Female singer NanaYaa teams up with spoken word artiste cum radio / TV personality Akosua Hanson on a new campaign song against suicide called ‘Note to self.
The song throws light on the fact that taking ones life (suicide) is never the answer whenever one is in a sad, depressed or a disappointed mood but rather focusing on the brighter side of life and allowing time to heal all wounds is the best way to go.
‘Note to self’ by NanaYaa is an ongoing campaign against suicide and it was produced by KSJ, featuring Akosua Hanson.
Listen and download this powerful message and lets all help say no to suicide.
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/nanayaalive/nanayaa-ft-kozie-note-to-self-prodby-ksj
