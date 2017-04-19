TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo first 100 days: NDC firing blank bullets – Baako
2 hours ago
Akufo-Addo’s 100 days performance satisfactory – IMANI
3 hours ago
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
The central message of the Bible is "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believerth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Majid Michel Unveils The Mystery Behind Christ’s Death
Actor Majid Michel explains the mindboggling question many ask about the death of Jesus Christ for mankind. According to the actor the secret behind Jesus Christ death is to overthrow racism, hate, envy, jealousy, pride, war and demonic powers with a simple filled-grace life.
In his elaboration of the crucifixion of the Messiah which he likened to revolution, the actor indicated that the occurrence sought to take out an existing situation which has proved to be unworkable, archaic, impractical and out of date and replace it with a workable one.
“You seek to destroy it, and overthrow it and to replace it with a system that works,” he said.
He further noted that the basis of scripture is to expose archaic human order which is, impractical, not good, and infested with demonic power, sin, racism, hate, envy, jealousy, pride and war.
“The whole existing human order is infested with ungodliness. And the whole purpose of Christ's coming into the world was to overthrow the demonic human system in order to establish his own kingdom in the hearts of men.
“Allow me to quote for you 1 Corinthians 1:28: "He has chosen things low and contemptible, mere nothings, to overthrow the existing order" (NEB) that's the Word of God.
“Jesus was dangerous because he was changing the system,” he said.
